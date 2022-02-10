Sparta High School holds Reality Store annual event

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Reality Store is a Sparta High School budgeting economics simulation for 11th graders to teach students how to prepare for life after graduation.
The one-day event invites community business leaders to share their expertise providing realistic destinations for students as they work through a series of booths balancing a monthly budget.
The mock-up life lesson experience is coordinated by Social Studies teacher Cheyenne Myer, who added random life events within the simulation to add the most realism possible.
"They get to pick the career they want to do and they research the salary of a 25-year-old," Myer said. "I randomly assign them pets and marriages and kids and they get that all in their life card and then they come in through the simulation and do a budget for a month as if they were that person in that career with that amount of money."
Working through the Life Card on their respective clipboards, students fill out a checkbook register, write checks, pay bills, take out loans, finance automobiles and occasionally run into life troubles.
Random surprises like a Sparta Police "citation" for loitering while standing in line or a school nurse giving a student a broken leg before they've made their health insurance co-payment adding to the unpredictability of the simulation.
But Ms. Myer always like the change in the students frame of mind after they see what the simulation brings.
"I think their biggest surprise, even though we warn them and warn them, is when they come to pay their taxes at Uncle Sam," Myer explained. "They're always like 'I have to give how much taxes?' And I think the other biggest a-ha moment is the child care booth. I think that's when they finally realize that they get assigned children how much it costs to raise them is one of those moments that they're like 'Oh my gosh, that's so much money!'."
The Reality Store is a graduation requirement for students. If juniors can't make it when it's held during 11th grade, they can make it up when they're seniors.
The reason this event is earmarked for 11th graders is because it gives students another year to reflect on Reality Store lessons learned and shape their decisions of what they want to do in life upon graduation.