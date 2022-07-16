 Skip to main content
Sparta kept shoppers busy with Crazy Daze

  • Updated
SPARTA CRAZY DAZE 2022

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - In a way to promote shopping small and shopping local, Sparta held its annual Crazy Daze event on Saturday.

Organized by the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, Crazy Daze 2022 featured a shopper's passport that listed all the participating businesses.

People could pick up their punch card passport at any of those businesses and then visit the other listed stores to get their card stamped.

Shoppers could then return their completed passports for a chance to win prizes.

Crazy Daze also gave people a chance to take advantage of some crazy deals while getting more familiar with what Sparta's area businesses has to offer.

The event ran from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

