Sparta man arrested on 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge in connection with woman's death

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Sparta man is arrested on several charges including first degree intentional homicide in connection with a woman found dead in Sparta last month.
Friday night, Sparta Police issued a release saying that 32-year-old Shawn Hock was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer of Sparta.
The release said that officers were called to Jefferson Avenue on May 10 for an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found Latimer deceased.
Hock was arrested on Friday on seven charges including:
- 1st Degree Intentional Homicide
- 2 counts of Aggravated Battery with a domestic abuse enhancer
- 2 counts of Disorderly Conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer
- Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as a repeat offender
Police said that Hock has been in custody on unrelated charges since the day of Latimer's death.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the new charges on Monday afternoon in Monroe County Circuit Court.