Sparta mayor loses in Tuesday's mayoral contests

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters in Sparta have chosen a new mayor.
Incumbent Kristen Gust was defeated by City Council President and Alderman Kevin Riley 978-835 in Tuesday's contest.
Gust was seeking her second term as Sparta's mayor. She's a local businesswoman in downtown Sparta.
Riley served as the 8th Ward Alderman before entering the mayor's race.
Several other mayoral contests were before area voters in Arcadia, Tomah, and Viroqua on Tuesday.
-Former Arcadia mayor John Kimmel was defeated by just five votes by current city council member Kevin Mayzek, 202-197 in unofficial totals.
-Tomah Mayor Mike Murray won another term in office with a 548-360 win over Remy Gomez.
-Justin Running won over incumbent Viroqua mayor Karen Mischel. In late February, she announced she was stepping away from her re-election campaign for health reasons. She put her support behind Running. Given the time, it was too late to remove her name from the ballot.