Sparta School Board met Tuesday evening to make budget cuts

SPARTA. Wis. (WXOW) - In the 2022 Spring Election, voters declined a $2.8 million dollar budget referendum for the Sparta Area School District.
Tuesday night, the Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss budgetary options now that the referendum funds will not be available.
Sparta High School Principal Sam Russ, who has been filling in for Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren temporarily, said the school board had to address the abbreviated budget quickly.
"We're disappointed that it didn't pass," Principal Russ said. "However we are moving forward to the future. We are on time crunches based on some things but we are making the priority to what is the most need."
Sparta's school board made decisions to shift monies to the general fund from different pools of money amounting to nearly $740,000 dollars but they also had address staffing to recover more funds.
"The board did approve some staff reductions and these reductions would be just normal to enrollment," Russ explained. "Still keeps class sizes within our range but those reductions totaled approximately $750,000 dollars."
Mr. Russ added that those reductions would come from usual attrition, such as resignations and retirements, but was adamant that no teacher will be terminated.
"I want to make it very clear, Russ declared. "Those teachers will have a job."
Other budget cuts may still be made and there is a workshop planned to discuss budget options regarding the Cataract Elementary School.
"We're tasked with giving the best educational journey to all of our kids with the resources we're allocated," Mr. Russ said. "We did reduce some things and we're going to continue to look at that until we get a balanced budget."
Although the referendum not passing presented some challenges, Mr. Russ seemed confident it will all work out.
"It was a very close referendum but it is now to bring everyone back together to say 'ok, what can we do for the sake of our kids and our community to move forward in a positive way so we can represent Sparta the best way we can."
Sparta's school board will meet again April 20 to workshop budgetary options regarding Cataract Elementary with the community.
Principal Russ noted that Sparta's Board of Education has the option to request another referendum to be decided by voters as soon as August of this year.