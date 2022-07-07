Sparta Superintendent submits notice of resignation

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sparta Area School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this year over claims of bullying of staff, is leaving her position.
The district's Board of Education and Dr. Van Deuren released a joint statement early Wednesday evening that said she had submitted her notice of resignation.
The statement said that the board would it would take action on the resignation at a meeting in July.
Here is the full statement:
Sparta, WI — The Sparta Area School District Board of Education announced today that Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren has submitted a notice of resignation to the board. The board will take action on the resignation at a meeting in July.
Although the resignation follows an investigation, both the District and Dr. Van Deuren acknowledge that no unlawful harassment occurred. In addition, although the Board and Dr. Van Deuren are not in agreement concerning each of the investigator’s findings, both sides would like to see the District move forward in a positive direction.
"It has been a great honor to serve the Sparta Area School District as its superintendent," said Dr. Van Deuren. "I am very grateful to have worked with students, parents, teachers and administrators and board members to achieve many important goals over the years.”
"On behalf of the school board, I would like to acknowledge Dr. Van Deuren for her dedication to the Sparta Area School District and the students it serves," said Anthony Scholze, board president. "We offer Dr. Van Deuren our best wishes in her future pursuits."
Dr. Van Deuren was placed on administrative leave following incidents that happened in March. Those incidents prompted an investigation that was referenced in the joint statement.
A report prepared by an outside, independent legal firm stated that the investigation found that Dr. Van Deuren "regularly violated" anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies towards members who worked under her in the district.
A second part of the report contains a rebuttal by Dr. Van Deuren in which she denies the allegations, stating at one point, "I deeply regret that my behaviors were perceived as nefarious, threatening, or intimidating. To read in this report how my behavior was perceived completely breaks my heart."
