Spraying planned in late June in region for spongy moth

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The State of Wisconsin plans to treat 32 sites across 15 counties in the western part of the state late this month for an invasive pest.
The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection has scheduled low-flying planes to spray an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor containing spongy moth pheromone that inhibits adult male spongy moths from finding female moths.
The disruptor isn't harmful to humans, animals, birds, or other insects. “These treatments are highly effective at reducing the mating success of this insect. The chemical signal released is specific to spongy moth and will not interfere with the life cycle of other insects,” said Christopher Foelker, DATCP Spongy Moth Program Manager.
The planes are flying over areas including Buffalo, Grant, Pepin, Trempealeau, and Vernon counties from late June through mid-July. The flights may begin as early as sunrise according to the DATCP.
Spongy moths are non-native pests that defoliate many tree species during their caterpillar stage, causing tree stress and potentially tree death. The harmful effects of spongy moths include the cost of removing dead trees and potential loss of property value. Caterpillars also shed their skin several times as they feed, and these bristly skins can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system in humans.
The spongy moth is the new common name for the prior name of the insect, gypsy moth. It was changed earlier this year by the Entomological Society of America.
