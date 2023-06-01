 Skip to main content
Spreading gemutlichkeit, Forks & Corks raises scholarship funds

  • Updated
The annual Forks and Corks fundraising event taking place at the Cargill Room.

The Gemutlichkeit Foundation hosting their annual Forks and Corks fundraiser for area scholarships.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Featuring a five course dinner and wine paring, the eighth Forks and Corks fundraiser continued the tradition of raising money for student scholarships. 

Each year, the Gemutlichkeit Foundation gives nine $1,000 scholarships to area students and one to Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest. 

The funds for the scholarships came from a silent and live auction. 

This years winners are:

Esmeralda Valera-Aquinas

Wesley Barnhart-Central

Eric Fortsch-La Crescent

Beth Akins-Onalaska

Ella McKinney-West Salem

Clayton Lyga-Bangor

Alex Kakuska-Logan

Chase Lutz-Holmen

Marin Schibbelhut-Luther

Zoe de Boer-2022 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest

Besides those, a highlight of the event features the unveiling of this year's Oktoberfest button design. Savannah Horstman's artwork will grace festgoers this fall at the celebration that runs from September 29-October 1. 

