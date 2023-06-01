Spreading gemutlichkeit, Forks & Corks raises scholarship funds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Featuring a five course dinner and wine paring, the eighth Forks and Corks fundraiser continued the tradition of raising money for student scholarships.
Each year, the Gemutlichkeit Foundation gives nine $1,000 scholarships to area students and one to Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest.
The funds for the scholarships came from a silent and live auction.
This years winners are:
Esmeralda Valera-Aquinas
Wesley Barnhart-Central
Eric Fortsch-La Crescent
Beth Akins-Onalaska
Ella McKinney-West Salem
Clayton Lyga-Bangor
Alex Kakuska-Logan
Chase Lutz-Holmen
Marin Schibbelhut-Luther
Zoe de Boer-2022 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest
Besides those, a highlight of the event features the unveiling of this year's Oktoberfest button design. Savannah Horstman's artwork will grace festgoers this fall at the celebration that runs from September 29-October 1.