Spring Flooding Outlook for the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A strong storm system brought heavy rainfall to the Coulee Region this past weekend and has resulted in minor flooding along parts of the Trempealeau River.
Mike Welvaert, North Central River Forecast Center Service Coordination Hydrologist, says this is common to see during this time of the year.
"Usually in March is when all the tributary streams experience their flooding," Welvaert said.
The second of three spring flood outlooks was released by the National Weather Service in La Crosse back in February and calls for average to below-average flooding.
"Looking forward, the bigger driver for our flooding situation is going to be temperatures. Right now, we don't have much of a snowpack here and no heavy rainfall is expected, at least within the next seven to ten days. So, what we're really looking forward to is how the snowpack melts across much of Minnesota, which is going to drive the flooding along the Mississippi River," said NWS La Crosse Meteorologist Kevin Skow.
The third spring flood outlook with updated information will be released this Thursday by the National Weather Service in La Crosse.