Spring season is pothole season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Spring has finally reached the Coulee Region, but that may not be a good thing for road conditions. Potholes have been growing as a threat to vehicles as a recent AAA survey found that one in ten drivers sustained damage to their vehicles in 2021, resulting in $26.5 billion in damages nationwide.
Leif Nelson, the La Crosse County Highway Department's Patrol Superintendent, says that the issues with potholes have only gotten worse over the years.
“This year was probably as bad as any," Nelson said. "We don’t really keep track of them individually, per say. We just keep track of material used, and the material used was up this year compared to other years and probably will be up again this year. Our roads aren’t getting any better and we aren’t getting fewer cars, we’re getting more. The more traffic, the weather conditions. You’re never going to keep up to it.”
All the damage to vehicles leads to repair shops making a profit. Murphy's Frame & Axle owner, Mark Murphy, tells News 19 that consultations on fixing vehicles happen regularly, but it's not as beneficial to the business as people expect.
“I would say I probably talk to a couple people a day because of potholes," Murphy said "I hate to say this, but we used to have some of the best roads around this area, and now we have some of the worst. A lot of people say ‘Well it’s good for your business,’ but remember, myself and all my guys have to drive on these, too. And they can do damage to our vehicles as well as our customers.”
AAA recommends avoiding potholes and check tire and suspension quality regularly in your vehicle to prevent any issues from escalating.