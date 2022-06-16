 Skip to main content
St. Charles Police issue shelter in place order for fleeing suspect

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - A shelter in place order is issued for a St. Charles neighborhood as police look for a wanted suspect. 

The order asks residents in the area of Meadow Drive to lock their doors and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity. 

Police are looking for a fleeing suspect. The person is described as a tall skinny white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Our crew on the scene said that there are police and members of the state patrol present along with a helicopter taking part in the search.

The order is in effect until just after 2 p.m. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

