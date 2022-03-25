 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

St. Paul's Lutheran Robotics Team heading to World Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
St Paul's Lutheran School.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - St. Paul's Lutheran School in Onalaska is sending it's two teams to Texas in May to test their robotics skills in the World Championships.

St. Paul's Lutharan Robotics Team.jpg

Four 4-member teams competed at the state tournament in Appleton, and two of them scored enough skills points to qualify for the Middle School VEX-IQ World Championships.

ROBOTICS OTS.jpg

Joining 12 other teams to represent Wisconsin, a mix of eight 7th and 8th grade students and two coaches will test robots 33033v and 33033F against nearly 800 international teams spanning six continents.

Robotics team coach and school principal Benjamin Bain said the students are really looking forward to the 3-day competition in Dallas.

Benjamin Bain - Robotics Coach and Principal - St Paul's Lutheran School, Onalaska.jpg

"The students were just overjoyed to get that opportunity, Principal Bain said. "They were so excited for the opportunity. And we looked at some of the costs and tried to decide could we afford to do this? And decided that we were able to get some fundraising to help allow them to be able to make that trip."

Fellow coach Joe Fetcenko has been working alongside Bain guiding the students all year with problem solving challenges, robot build and design, and computer coding.

St. Paul's Lutharan Robotics Team 2.jpg

The competition involves two skills, autonomous and driver controlled techniques, where each round allows one minute to place as many balls into a scoring bin as they can.

St. Paul's Lutheran 8th grader, Jonah Degner, said the whole year was spent working through a series of trial and error trying to build more than just a robot ball pusher.

Jonah Degner -8th grader, Robotics Team - St Paul's Lutheran School, Onalaska.jpg

"We came back from Christmas, we got an idea," Degner explained. "Let's actually do something. And so we took on the challenge of making the catapult launcher so then instead of getting our high score of 30 we had a high score of 80."

The teams head down to the Lone Star State for the May 8-10 3-day tournament.

Over the next few weeks, students will be tweaking and preparing their robots to be as competitive as possible.

