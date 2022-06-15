State Farm Insurance recognizes local agent for community service

LA CRESCENT, MN (WXOW) Honor DiDonato loves her community.
She volunteers regularly along with her family. Her focus is helping to make her La Crescent, Minnesota community an even better place to live.
"To me, it's very important to leave a legacy that helps the greater good - that does something for other people," said DiDonato.
"And for me to have this opportunity to demonstrate it to the folks who live here, including my children, just gives me such pride.
The reward is contributing through volunteerism. But DiDonato's employer, State Farm Insurance, noticed and they're letting others know.
As part of the company's 100 years in business, they're recognizing two agents from each state for their contributions to the communities in which they live.
DiDonato is one of the two winners in Minnesota. With the recognition comes a $10,000 grant to go to a non-profit organization of the winners choice. DiDonato is donating the money to the La Crescent Community Foundation.
"We don't often get donations this big." said Ryan Henry, vice president of the La Crescent Community Foundation.
"So, this is a very big thing for the Foundation. And, kudos for Honor for getting that award, and we're thankful that she thought of us. It's going to go a long way and do a lot of things for a lot of good people and organizations within our community."
DiDonato contributes to the community in a number of ways.
She also runs each year to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Each summer, she runs from Memphis, Tennessee, the headquarters of St. Jude's, to Peoria, Illinios where State Farm is headquartered.