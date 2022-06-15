State officials commemorate child care grants

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Secretaries of the DCF and WEDC visited Viroqua on Wednesday, commemorating "Project Growth" grants awarded to Viroqua Area Schools and Driftless Development.
Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's "Project Growth" program focuses on supporting innovative solutions for the struggling child care industry.
"We get to partner with DCF and through other organizations for strategic planning to truly make sure that we are creating a new building and a new program that's able to function and sustain over the long haul, which is part of the issue with a lot of child care facilities," said Tom Burkhalter, superintendent for Viroqua Area Schools.
Viroqua Area Schools received a grant for $75,000.
The school district plans to adapt an 1,100 square foot facility for child care. Construction begins in August with completion in February 2023. The partnership is with Vernon Memorial Health, the previous owner of the facility.
Driftless Development plans to use their grant money to renovate a building in Prairie du Chien for child care.
"Project Growth" is funded by a $30 million federal grant awarded to the State of Wisconsin for early childhood care and education.