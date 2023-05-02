State officials commemorate investment into local ports

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Secretary of Transportation and State Senator Brad Pfaff showcased investments into La Crosse ports on Tuesday.
The state officials visited F.J. Robers, the recent recipient of $1.17 million in grant money from the state's Harbor Assistance Program.
Money will go towards constructing a new dock wall to improve the terminal's ability to import and export materials, such as corn and soybeans, on the Mississippi River.
At the visit, Pfaff pointed out the significant impact over-water transportation can have on local economies.
"Just this one barge," said Pfaff, "Takes 70 semis off the highway."
The State Senator then encouraged other lawmakers to consider the place ports play in the economy when they consider their funding.
"We need to make sure we keep our eye on the ball when we have conversations about our state budget and we talk about growing this economy." said Pfaff.
Hanke Terminal in La Crosse also received $200,000 for repairs to their dock wall.
The two local grants add to a total of $5.3 million in grants in Wisconsin from the Harbor Assistance Program.