State officials, local leaders stress importance of flood preparedness

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of Flood Insurance Awareness Week, state officials met with local leaders in Sparta on Wednesday to encourage readiness for the spring season.
They made two stops. The first stop being a former site of flooding that has been acquired by the county to prevent future flood damage.
"What we are seeing is that because of climate change, because we are having more severe weather events, flooding is hitting communities that have never been hit before, and people really need to consider getting flood coverage, even if they haven't needed it in the past," said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek.
One well-known local resident, Marty Severson, benefited from having flood insurance after his home was hit five times by flooding in less than two years.
"I had five acres and the floodplain began halfway down the yard. So, my house was not in the floodplain. So, it made the flood insurance that much cheaper, but it wasn't expensive to begin with. But if you live by water and don't have insurance, good luck. Mother Nature will take it back every time, " Severson said.
Severson tried to rebuild, but eventually the mold got so bad that his house had to be bulldozed.
Leaders also gathered for a roundtable discussion at the Monroe County Courthouse in Sparta to discuss climate resiliency measures like the land acquisition and hear from Marty, who was impacted by flooding.