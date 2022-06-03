State Track Meet a collaborative effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than 20,000 people will attend the WIAA State Track Meet at the UW-La Crosse.
Those spectators will watch some of the 3,000 or so athletes compete for titles and medals.
And many will stay in La Crosse through the weekend to experience all the city has to offer.
Preparing for the annual event requires a lot of work from a lot of people, all of whom are focused on providing an excellent experience.
And now, all know that will happen through 2026.
That provides some stability and allows the City and University opportunity to plan for coming events.
Josh Buchholtz is the UW-La Crosse Men's Track and Field head coach and serves as the site coordinator for the meet. He says, "This is exciting. This is something that you're talking 30 plus years we've been on this great handshake agreement - kind of a year to year type thing - and it just got to the point where we needed to have something solid here so that we would know. And I think that's also good for the community to know that there's a guarantee that this meet is going to be here for five years. . ."
Buchholtz says the meet not only provides a great experience for the athletes and families. It comes with a $4 million economic impact.
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow says the meet provides something else. An opportunity to experience La Crosse.
And he says, the visit often attracts students to the University.