State Troopers ask Wisconsin to celebrate ringing in 2023 safely

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The holiday season is busy for Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers because it's the peak time of year when Wisconsinites get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Last year during the holiday season, Wisconsin State Patrol reported that there were 373 vehicle crashes involving impaired drivers. Killing seven people and injuring a hundred and 192 others.
That's why law enforcement, like Trooper Eric Lloyd, wants to remind folks to make a plan to keep those roads safe for everyone this year.
"If they're planning on drinking, make the arrangements prior to leaving for the bars or restaurants or a friend's house," Trooper Lloyd said. "It's better to have those plans set in place so that they can be ready and not have to be thinking about that after the fact."
Trooper Lloyd added that buzzed driving is the same as drunk driving, and said if a person feels buzzed, they're probably over the state limit.
"You can still get arrested for OWI if you're under the limit of 0.08 blood alcohol content," Trooper Lloyd cautioned. "If it is determined that your impairment makes it unreasonable to safely operate the motor vehicle."
Troopers recommend people make a plan ahead of time, it's best to not drive to where you will be drinking, but if Plan A fails call a cab, rideshare app or a friend.