Statewide tornado drills planned for WI, MN on Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, both Wisconsin and Minnesota are taking part in statewide tornado drills Thursday afternoon and evening.
The scheduled times are 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
During those times, counties and municipalities may be sounding outdoor warning sirens.
Winona County, for example, said it would be sounding its outdoor sirens at both times.
The National Weather Service plans to conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests also at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
If there is a threat of severe weather in Wisconsin, the test would get postponed until Friday.
Ready Wisconsin encourages people during the tests to pause their activities and practice going to their designated shelter location.
Ready Wisconsin reminds people that alerts are also available through local media and mobile devices. They suggest that people check to make sure the mobile device is set to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.
They also encourage people to prepare an emergency kit for your home. Find tips here for building a kit.
