...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Staying cool in the heat

By Kevin Millard

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - With the hot, humid weather of summer finally here, health professionals remind people of the importance of staying cool and avoiding heat-related illnesses.

Tiffany Giesler, RN, the Director and Health Officer for Monroe County suggests checking on others such as older family members, neighbors, or friends who may not have a way to keep cool with the hot weather. 

There are signs that someone may be experiencing a heat-related issue. If someone is suffering from dizziness, headaches, muscle cramps, weakness, nausea or vomiting, get the person inside and cooled down. 

If a person has symptoms of confusion, feels hot, has dry skin, chest pains, or shortness of breath, call 9-1-1.

Prevention of heat-related issues can be accomplished by following these tips:

  • Drink plenty of water often; don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.
  • Wear light, loose-fitting, light colored clothing.
  • Stay out of the sun if possible. When in the sun, wear a hat (preferably with a wide brim) and use sunscreen.
  • Avoid strenuous activities if you're outside or in non-air conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.
  • Never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.
  • Stay cool indoors - if your home is not air conditioned, visit public facilities such as box stores, shopping malls and libraries to stay cool.

Find more information on staying safe in the heat here.

