Staying cool in the heat

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - With the hot, humid weather of summer finally here, health professionals remind people of the importance of staying cool and avoiding heat-related illnesses.
Tiffany Giesler, RN, the Director and Health Officer for Monroe County suggests checking on others such as older family members, neighbors, or friends who may not have a way to keep cool with the hot weather.
There are signs that someone may be experiencing a heat-related issue. If someone is suffering from dizziness, headaches, muscle cramps, weakness, nausea or vomiting, get the person inside and cooled down.
If a person has symptoms of confusion, feels hot, has dry skin, chest pains, or shortness of breath, call 9-1-1.
Prevention of heat-related issues can be accomplished by following these tips:
- Drink plenty of water often; don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.
- Wear light, loose-fitting, light colored clothing.
- Stay out of the sun if possible. When in the sun, wear a hat (preferably with a wide brim) and use sunscreen.
- Avoid strenuous activities if you're outside or in non-air conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.
- Never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.
- Stay cool indoors - if your home is not air conditioned, visit public facilities such as box stores, shopping malls and libraries to stay cool.