Staying safe in a winter storm, inside and out

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some...

.Very powdery snow continues to fall across the region with
snowcovered roads and reduced visibilities mostly between 1 and 2
miles, however at times visibilities have been reduced to one half
mile or less. Numerous crashes and slide-offs have been reported
during the evening hours. The snow will continue to push through
overnight in waves and we continue to look for snow amounts from 2
to 4 inches toward Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa and up to 5
to 8 inches for central and southwest Wisconsin through Thursday
morning.

Northwest winds will be on the increase Thursday, especially
later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night
through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause
blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow,
especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard
Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be
from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend.

One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural
areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches through Thursday.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause widespread blowing
and drifting snow, with localized whiteout conditions Thursday
night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Staying safe in a winter storm, inside and out

  • Updated
  • 0

Lengthy storms and high winds could mean snow drifts and that could cause problems for your natural gas system.

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The potential for a lengthy storm and high winds this holiday weekend could mean snow drifts around your home.

That could cause problems for your natural gas system.

We Energies delivers natural gas to many homes in the Coulee Region and its equipment is designed to be robust enough for Wisconsin winter weather.

With three to seven inches of snow expected in this winter storm there's a good chance your gas meter might get covered with snow.

We Energies recommends keeping Gas Meters and Exhaust Vents clear of snow and ice.jpg

Senior Communication Specialist Alison Trouy recommended residents keep their gas meters clear of snow to prevent damage to the equipment.

And after that, focus on the outside vents coming out of your home.

Alison Trouy - Sr. Communications Specialist - We Energies Group.jpg

"You want to make sure all of those exhaust vents are clear of snow and ice," Trouy said. "That's because we don't want carbon monoxide to build up in your home. You also want to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and that it's working properly. Make sure that the battery is fully charged just in case, because carbon monoxide poisoning can actually be deadly."

Trouy added that people should never try to supplement home heating with the stove or oven, it's very dangerous and poses a carbon monoxide threat.

And if space heaters are used, Trouy said those need stay clear of furniture, drapes, kids and pets.

Expecting several days of snowfall and below zero temperatures, Monroe County Health Department said it's important to be vigilant and make sure everyone stays safe.

Hannak Shimanek - Community Health Educator - Monroe County Health Department.jpg

"It's important to check in on your neighbors during this time, especially anybody that has young children," Community Health Educator Hannah Shimanek recommended. "Also make sure you check on your pets. If you usually have cats or dogs outside, bring them in for this weather."

Electricity providers are expecting power outages during the winter storm leaving some without power for long periods of time.

Many counties are providing warming shelters for those who are unable to heat their homes.

Monroe County Health Department - Sparta, WI.jpg

Monroe County suggested an emergency bag for every member of the family should be prepared in the event of having to relocate.

"You want to have a go bag ready with you, it could have snacks and water, any medications that you may need," Shimanek listed. "Any important documents that you want to have with you."

For more advice on how to stay safe, follow Monroe County Health Department on Facebook.

Road Conditions and Traffic Information

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you