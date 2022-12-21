Staying safe in a winter storm, inside and out

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The potential for a lengthy storm and high winds this holiday weekend could mean snow drifts around your home.

That could cause problems for your natural gas system.

We Energies delivers natural gas to many homes in the Coulee Region and its equipment is designed to be robust enough for Wisconsin winter weather.

With three to seven inches of snow expected in this winter storm there's a good chance your gas meter might get covered with snow.

Senior Communication Specialist Alison Trouy recommended residents keep their gas meters clear of snow to prevent damage to the equipment.

And after that, focus on the outside vents coming out of your home.

"You want to make sure all of those exhaust vents are clear of snow and ice," Trouy said. "That's because we don't want carbon monoxide to build up in your home. You also want to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and that it's working properly. Make sure that the battery is fully charged just in case, because carbon monoxide poisoning can actually be deadly."

Trouy added that people should never try to supplement home heating with the stove or oven, it's very dangerous and poses a carbon monoxide threat.

And if space heaters are used, Trouy said those need stay clear of furniture, drapes, kids and pets.

Expecting several days of snowfall and below zero temperatures, Monroe County Health Department said it's important to be vigilant and make sure everyone stays safe.

"It's important to check in on your neighbors during this time, especially anybody that has young children," Community Health Educator Hannah Shimanek recommended. "Also make sure you check on your pets. If you usually have cats or dogs outside, bring them in for this weather."

Electricity providers are expecting power outages during the winter storm leaving some without power for long periods of time.

Many counties are providing warming shelters for those who are unable to heat their homes.

Monroe County suggested an emergency bag for every member of the family should be prepared in the event of having to relocate.

"You want to have a go bag ready with you, it could have snacks and water, any medications that you may need," Shimanek listed. "Any important documents that you want to have with you."

For more advice on how to stay safe, follow Monroe County Health Department on Facebook.