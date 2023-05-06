Storm chances continue with chances of them becoming strong to severe

The weekend so far has been relatively dry. However, we aren't done with rain chances as tonight, we will see storms enter the Coulee Region once more.
The storms tonight have the potential to become strong to severe. The biggest risk are winds and small hail.
Around 10 pm, we will see our first chances of rain and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms from 10 pm till midnight will be the strongest of the storms.
After midnight, storms will clear out fast to our east, leaving us mostly cloudy.
Sunday then will start dry. It isn't until the evening where we could have more scattered to isolated showers once more.
The week ahead will continue to have rain chances, with only Wednesday showing a break in the weather. Good news is that warm weather is not slowing down anytime soon.