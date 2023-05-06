 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 05/25/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Storm chances continue with chances of them becoming strong to severe

  • 0
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmsunday.png

The weekend so far has been relatively dry. However, we aren't done with rain chances as tonight, we will see storms enter the Coulee Region once more. 

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png

The storms tonight have the potential to become strong to severe. The biggest risk are winds and small hail. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmeveing.png

Around 10 pm, we will see our first chances of rain and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms from 10 pm till midnight will be the strongest of the storms.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmmidnight.png

After midnight, storms will clear out fast to our east, leaving us mostly cloudy. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmmidnight.png

Sunday then will start dry. It isn't until the evening where we could have more scattered to isolated showers once more. 

The week ahead will continue to have rain chances, with only Wednesday showing a break in the weather. Good news is that warm weather is not slowing down anytime soon. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you