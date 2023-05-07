Storm chances still linger, but drier days are in-store for the Coulee Region

Overall, the weekend was mostly dry with the Coulee Region experiencing a few rain showers. Heading into the work week, we are still in for more chances. However, chances are dwindling, meaning more time to enjoy the outdoors.
Looking at Saturday's storms, La Crosse was very close to having some pretty strong storms. Just to the northwest, there were reports of hail and even strong winds.
For tonight, we are going to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The possibility of these storms will go throughout the morning of tomorrow up until about the early afternoon.
The nature of the storm is very scattered, so expect off and on rain, with not every area experiencing showers or thunderstorms.
By the evening, skies will clear out, but there could still be a slight chance of a few showers.
Our rest of the week contains more rain, but now both Tuesday and Wednesday will be nice and dry. Thursday and Friday even warms up into the 80s. As we warm up though, storm chances return with the possibility of a rainy Mother's Day.