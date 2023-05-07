 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

.The Mississippi River continues to fall. With Winona now below
flood stage, the warning has been cancelled.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Pettibone Campground and RV Park is
flooded. Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres
development is impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs
in other areas near the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 12.0 feet
this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.0 feet on 04/06/1976.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Storm chances still linger, but drier days are in-store for the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

A break in the rain is just a few days away, but before that, more storms are moving though Western Wisconsin.

Overall, the weekend was mostly dry with the Coulee Region experiencing a few rain showers. Heading into the work week, we are still in for more chances. However, chances are dwindling, meaning more time to enjoy the outdoors. 

DMA - Storm Reports.png

Looking at Saturday's storms, La Crosse was very close to having some pretty strong storms. Just to the northwest, there were reports of hail and even strong winds. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmmorning.png

For tonight, we are going to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. The possibility of these storms will go throughout the morning of tomorrow up until about the early afternoon. 

The nature of the storm is very scattered, so expect off and on rain, with not every area experiencing showers or thunderstorms. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmevening.png

By the evening, skies will clear out, but there could still be a slight chance of a few showers. 

Our rest of the week contains more rain, but now both Tuesday and Wednesday will be nice and dry. Thursday and Friday even warms up into the 80s. As we warm up though, storm chances return with the possibility of a rainy Mother's Day. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you