Storms pass, damage remains, cleanup begins

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - A sunny summer day stands in contrast to what many people in the Coulee Region experienced on Saturday.
Reminders of the storms that left trees down, homes and property damaged, and power still out for others are here on Sunday morning.
As of 8:50 a.m., approximately 1,261 Xcel Energy customers remained without power according to the company's outage map. In southeastern Minnesota, a few hundred MiEnergy customers also waited for the electricity to get restored based on it's outage map.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that as of Sunday morning, the Village of Stoddard is without power. A release said that Stoddard and Genoa had a number of trees knocked down from the storm. Several vehicles were damaged.
Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson said that there was also damage done to roofs and outbuildings in the county from the 70 mph winds that came with the storms.
In one instance, around 3:30 p.m. at the Water's Edge Motel and Marina, the storm overturned a camper which briefly trapped a couple and their two dogs inside. The sheriff's office said that first responders had difficulty reaching the marina due to the storm and other traffic hazards. By the time they arrived, the couple was out of the camper. James Koscielak, 43, of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, was taken to Gundersen Health System with hip and back pain. Amy Koscielak, 44, was shaken, but not injured.
The Campbell Police Department said on it's Facebook Page that Nelson Park is closed due to the storm. This includes access to the launch, playground, parking lot, and sailboat club.
Several places in southeastern Minnesota reported heavy rains. The National Weather Service said that Grand Meadow had 5.55 inches of rain in the past 12 hours as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Areas to the south of Rochester had the heaviest rainfall totals with several locations reporting four or more inches of rainfall in a 12 hour period.
As of 7:15 a.m., the De Soto area reported 2.1 inches of rain, while Prairie du Chien recorded 2.85 inches.
The Cleanup Process
The City of La Crosse's Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is working to clear debris from the storm. In a release from the city, it said that they're starting with debris removal from homes and vehicles first, followed by debris from boulevards and parkways.
If you are in an emergency situation because of downed branches or debris, please call 911. If you need to reach the City to request service, please call 608-789-2489 or Parks at 608-789-7533 and leave a detailed voicemail.
They ask that you wait to call with non-urgent requests while staff works on the major clean-up.
A reminder that the city's Brush & Yard Waste Site is open on Saturdays Sundays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
-----------------
Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson said in a statement that property owners who had damages from the storm are encouraged to report the information to their insurance company first. He reminds people to take pictures and document the damages.
Also, a damage reporting line has been established with Great Rivers 2-1-1. Please report damages to them by simply dialing 2-1-1 and following the prompts on your phone, they will pass the information along to Emergency Management according to Larson.
He ends his statement by reminding people to stay safe and take precautions while cleaning up storm debris. He said there still may be power lines down and to never assume that they are de-energized.