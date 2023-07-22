Strong storms tonight before next week's toasty temperatures and humidity

The Coulee Region has been looking for the next chance of rain as we still have been relatively dry this summer season. Luckily, for Saturday, we got our next chance with strong to even severe storms possible.
Storms for today are moving southeast containing 40+ mph winds and small to large hail. Some areas north of our area have seen hail reach the size of ping pong balls and winds up to 60 mph.
The Coulee Region will have possible storms become strong to severe up until 8 to 9 pm. By the late evening, skies will eventually mostly clear out to partly cloudy skies.
Rain totals for the area are as small as a trace up to more than 1" of accumulation.
Clear conditions continue for Sunday with a mostly sunny and warm day as temperatures top out into the mid 80s.
Next week though, mid 80s will feel a bit nicer as temperatures and humidity is only going up. By midweek, temperatures will heat the mid to upper 90s with possible real feels of 100° or more. This is something we will continue to track as we get closer. Until we get there, now is the time to make preparations to staying cool.