 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees
are expected this afternoon. At 2 PM this afternoon, heat index
values were in the 90 to 95 range but southerly winds were
breezy.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

&&

Strong to severe storms tonight with cooler weather to follow

  • Updated
  • 0

For today, humidity has crept up more and more, giving us a four degree jump in our real feels compared to our temperatures. This is ahead of a cold front that is set to bring our dewpoints considerably lower. As the cold front moves through overnight, we are tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms. 

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

Current Watches - All TypesXOWARN.png

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, and Houston County until 11pm this evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main threat. 

XO Meteogram Future Hourly Precip. Probability.png

The morning hours of tomorrow will continue to have storms, with dry and cloudy conditions through the rest of the day. 

XODMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR7pm.png

Storms will begin to enter the Coulee Region around 7pm as scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

XODMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR9pm.png

By 9pm, La Crosse will start to have moderate to heavy rainfall with potential gusty winds and hail. This will last up until midnight. 

After midnight till the early afternoon of Wednesday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. 

Severe Wx - Triple Panel TemplateXO.png

Throughout the evening, there is a chance for storms to strengthen to a severe weather with strong winds up to 70mph and golf ball size hail. 

DMAXO - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - NAM.png

Totals are not too impressive across the Coulee Region with most areas getting a trace of an inch up to almost a half an inch in select areas. 

Cooler weather will quickly start to settle in after storms move through on Wednesday with the rest of the week staying at or below average. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you