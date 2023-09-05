Strong to severe storms tonight with cooler weather to follow

For today, humidity has crept up more and more, giving us a four degree jump in our real feels compared to our temperatures. This is ahead of a cold front that is set to bring our dewpoints considerably lower. As the cold front moves through overnight, we are tracking the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Buffalo, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, and Houston County until 11pm this evening with large hail and damaging winds as the main threat.
The morning hours of tomorrow will continue to have storms, with dry and cloudy conditions through the rest of the day.
Storms will begin to enter the Coulee Region around 7pm as scattered showers and thunderstorms.
By 9pm, La Crosse will start to have moderate to heavy rainfall with potential gusty winds and hail. This will last up until midnight.
After midnight till the early afternoon of Wednesday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Throughout the evening, there is a chance for storms to strengthen to a severe weather with strong winds up to 70mph and golf ball size hail.
Totals are not too impressive across the Coulee Region with most areas getting a trace of an inch up to almost a half an inch in select areas.
Cooler weather will quickly start to settle in after storms move through on Wednesday with the rest of the week staying at or below average.