Students are back at UW- La Crosse for the fall semester

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students are back on campus for the fall 2022 semester at UW-La Crosse.
In between classes the sidewalks on campus were full of students going from one building to another.
"Its really nice to see everyone and all their faces. You know, its been a long summer, so its nice to see everyone back here. You know La Crosse is a great place to go, so I'm excited to be here," said junior Finance major Daniel Thiem.
Classes started on Tuesday. The semester will conclude with finals on December 16-21. Commencement is December 18.