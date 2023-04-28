Students, City plant tree for Arbor Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse and students from First Lutheran School plant a tree at Myrick Park for Arbor Day.
The celebration falls on the last Friday of April. Attendees planted a Snowdrift Crabapple tree for the 34th annual celebration.
The Parks, Rec and Forestry Department hosts the event, with organizers demonstrating the process of planting a tree. It's also sponsored by the Hill and Valley Garden Club.
"The arborists show them how important it is to plant the roots and get the structure in place and the dirt, water it, put woodchips on it, the way to maintain trees to have them flourish for the future," said Amy Gerdts, the Parks & Forestry Coordinator for the City.
Gerdts says the work is necessary to keep the beautiful trees thriving in La Crosse.
"We need to remove them and replace them, treat them well so that they can go and keep our city beautified."