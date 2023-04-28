 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Students, City plant tree for Arbor Day

  • Updated
  • 0
ARBOR DAY TREE.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse and students from First Lutheran School plant a tree at Myrick Park for Arbor Day.

The celebration falls on the last Friday of April. Attendees planted a Snowdrift Crabapple tree for the 34th annual celebration.

The Parks, Rec and Forestry Department hosts the event, with organizers demonstrating the process of planting a tree. It's also sponsored by the Hill and Valley Garden Club.

"The arborists show them how important it is to plant the roots and get the structure in place and the dirt, water it, put woodchips on it, the way to maintain trees to have them flourish for the future," said Amy Gerdts, the Parks & Forestry Coordinator for the City.

ARBOR DAY 2023.jpg

Gerdts says the work is necessary to keep the beautiful trees thriving in La Crosse.

"We need to remove them and replace them, treat them well so that they can go and keep our city beautified."

Have a story idea? Let us know here

