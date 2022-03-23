 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Students get hands on with urban farming

  • Updated
  • 0
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students from Hamilton Elementary School got a tour of the GROW Greenhouse in the Western Technical College Horticulture Education Center.

Students learned about hydroponic growing, composting, taste tests and sustainability. 

"They get a tour of this whole facility and it's a pretty amazing high-tech place. So there going around and seeing all of where the water sources are, how the system is automated and the control center, then they are also going around to the different places where we do growing." said Kari Bersagel Braley, Executive Director at GROW.

They also got a tour of WTC's agribusiness and horticulture programs while learning about the sustainable efforts used in the construction of these state-of-the-art facilities.

Tags

