Students get hands on with urban farming

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students from Hamilton Elementary School got a tour of the GROW Greenhouse in the Western Technical College Horticulture Education Center.
Students learned about hydroponic growing, composting, taste tests and sustainability.
"They get a tour of this whole facility and it's a pretty amazing high-tech place. So there going around and seeing all of where the water sources are, how the system is automated and the control center, then they are also going around to the different places where we do growing." said Kari Bersagel Braley, Executive Director at GROW.
They also got a tour of WTC's agribusiness and horticulture programs while learning about the sustainable efforts used in the construction of these state-of-the-art facilities.