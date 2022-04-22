Students ready to showcase entrepreneurial expertise

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Students from around the area will put their business skills on display this weekend. The First Annual Children's Business Fair on Saturday in West Salem features 27 startups all run by pint-sized entrepreneurs.
Hosted by Acton Midwest, a STEM school wrapping up its first year offering an education alternative for local families, the fair highlights the school's focus on creating young leaders. Students must build their business from idea to execution with no help from parents.
"They can be employees," said Acton Midwest owner Carolyn Colleen. "You'll be able to see kids say, 'Hey, this is my product. This is what I sold. This is how I got here.'"
Putting the finishing touches on their plans this week, the students at Acton said they've shifted ideas, planned budgets and spent plenty of time creating products.
"I make homemade bracelets," said 11-year-old Willow. She added that despite plenty of papercuts making posters to market her product, the approach to this and other school projects is one to which we can all relate.
"When it gets really hard, you can just stop focusing on that and start focusing on a different thing. Then you just realize, when you got away and get back... you can have the perfect idea for what to write next."
Community members are invited to share in the Children's Business Fair and see the work of Acton students, as well as those from different schools around the area.
Booths will be on display from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 23 in the parking lot of Acton's temporary location at 1480 WI-16 in West Salem.
Celebrity judges, including News 19's own Heather Armstrong, will evaluate the presentations starting around 11:30.
To learn more about the fair, click here. For information on Acton Midwest, visit their website.