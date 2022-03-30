Students set to present petition supporting SRO's to La Crosse's Board of Education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Monday, April 4, three teens from La Crosse Central High School are planning to speak to the School District of La Crosse's Board of Education.
Their mission is to present a petition and give board members the students' perspective of school resource officers (SRO's).
This movement started over a month ago when the students learned of the District's plan to reduce the number of SRO's next year.
Students like Sophomore Adam Manka didn't like the possibility of losing the SRO at La Crosse Central and started a petition with the help of his friends.
"We have 300 signatures so far," Manka said. "We're hoping to be collecting quite a few more before we turn it in. And once we do, we're hoping the school board's able to take an active ear in listening to us and decide from our voices, the students."
Fellow student, Freshman Mason Muth believes the SRO's provide real value to the school.
"The main message we are trying to get across," Muth explained. "Is that we don't want the school resource officers to be removed. So that they can be an active presence in the school."
Garnering petition signatures throughout the school has been a new experience for these students.
"Luckily, we were able to gain a few more signatures on our petition," Junior Jack Murphy said. "We were able to get the issue kind of more school wide. We have posters hanging in the halls."
Sparking conversation with other students, sharing the petition has also helped the boys share their view of why they like having an SRO at Central.
"The school resource officers are there for our protection as well as someone we can look up to," Muth said. "And they are there to help us with things such as fights, vandalism and drugs."
"We want to show is that SRO's are humans, they're not just people behind a badge," Manka added. "They're actually people who are trying to help us and should be able to be seen as mentors by our community."
The students will present their petition at the Hogan Administrative Center where the board will convene at 6pm on Monday.
Adam, Mason and Jack all have speeches prepared and are inviting all parents and the community to join them at the meeting.