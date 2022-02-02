Study finds COVID vaccines saved over 240,000 lives during stretch of pandemic

(WXOW) - A recent study is shedding light on how many lives vaccines have saved in the United States.
A new study in JAMA Open Network shows that vaccinations have helped avert more than 240,000 deaths in the U.S.
They collected data between December 2020 and June 2021, just before the Delta variant surge.
A local health care professional says this reaffirms the effectiveness of the vaccines.
"It's just another piece to support the overwhelming evidence now that vaccinations can help protect you and even against some of the new emerging variants," said Dr. Raj Naik, a vaccine expert at Gundersen Health System.
A Commonwealth Fund Study suggests vaccines have helped save more than one million lives from December of 2020 to November 2021.
Without vaccines, the study estimates hospitalizations and deaths would have been nearly five and more than three times higher, respectively.