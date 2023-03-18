Sunny skies and strong winds continue as spring inches closer

Its' been a pretty sunny and windy Saturday, and our weekend will end just the same. Winds will continue to be strong for Sunday. However, plenty of sunshine will bump temps up.
Tonight, you'll still feel the wind, as winds top out towards 15 mph. Sunday will have winds die down shortly, but by the afternoon, they will pick back up once again.
Even with winds continuing tomorrow, temps will be able to reach the 40s. Monday will be our first day of spring, and with our new season starting, what better way to start it out than spring weather.
Tuesday and even into possibly Friday, we will have plenty of chances of rain showers. Due to us reaching below freezing temperatures during the morning hours throughout the week, rain can turn into snow or a mix of rain and snow at times.
Those with a morning commute, could have slippery stretches at times. However, those in the afternoon, will see snow melt or just rain showers, leaving us to just our average spring weather.