Teachers rally for pay increase

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some teachers are spending time during their summer break petitioning for more pay before they return to teaching in the fall.
It's not the first time. Two weeks ago about a hundred teachers gathered in front of the school board seeking a nearly 5% increase in pay.
Following a rally Monday in Powell Park, teachers spoke again at Monday’s Board of Education meeting about the need for better compensation to both recruit and retain educators.
Both parties involved say attracting new teachers and keeping the ones you have is a priority, but the superintendent said it’s a matter of resources.
"I wish we could give the maximum we were allowed to and then some. The challenge is simply that our finances just don't dictate it and for us to be good stewards of our school district we have to be responsible with how we allocate those funds," said Dr. Aaron Engel.
Dr. Engel added that the highest the district could go is a 2.7% raise. One teacher referred to that as a 3% inflationary cut.