Teen wanted in connection with fatal La Crosse shooting in custody

LA CROSSE,Wis. (WXOW) - A teen wanted on an attempted homicide charge in connection with a fatal La Crosse shooting in May is now in custody.
Jackson A. Greengrass, 17, is currently in the La Crosse County Jail where he's held without bond on several charges including attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
A criminal complaint filed in June said that Greengrass was with Storm Vondrashek when Vondrashek was fatally shot on May 22 outside an apartment complex in the area of 1900 7th Street South in La Crosse.
Sage Hicke is charged with Vondrashek's death. Hicke is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $40,000 cash bond.
Details in the criminal complaint against Greengrass have witnesses giving differing accounts of what happened shortly around 1:30 a.m.
Witnesses said the three were armed when the altercation began in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The witnesses said that Vondrashek hit Hicke with his weapon.
From there, witness versions vary in the complaint on who fired when, or even if Greengrass or Vondrashek fired their weapons. Some were able to see the person identified as Hicke firing at both Greengrass and Vondrashek while others weren't depending on their location.
Ultimately, Vondrashek was found laying in the parking lot of the complex by La Crosse Police officers who were responding to a shots fired call. Although lifesaving efforts were tried, Vondrashek died a short time later.
Greengrass was located later that morning at Gundersen Health System undergoing treatment for wounds from the shooting. The criminal complaint said that when he was asked about what happened, "Greengrass stated that he had blacked out during the entire incident and wasn't sure."
The complaint goes on to say that in an interview with La Crosse Police Investigator Burg on May 22, "Greengrass denied having a gun and said that he didn't "think" Vondrashek had a gun."
Greengrass was originally arrested in May by La Crosse Police on three misdemeanor charges shortly after the incident. He was then released from custody.
After the investigation showed he had a more serious role in the shooting, the charges were upgraded to include the attempted homicide charge.
Police were not able to locate him following his release, however. An arrest warrant was issued by La Crosse County Judge Elliott Levine on June 8 after the upgraded criminal charges against Greengrass were filed in court and Greengrass did not appear.
Greengrass remained out until he was booked into the jail early Friday morning.
This is a developing story. As new information becomes available, this story will be updated here on WXOW.com.