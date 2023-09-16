Temperatures climbing into next week as winds shift and approach the new season

Storms for Saturday are continuing to push eastward as showers and thunderstorms bring much needed rain. For the rest of the evening, we will see storms wrap up, leading to warmer and drier weather. As we head into next week, warm weather continues with a hint of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night, storms ending towards mostly clear skies as temperatures reach a low of 51°.
Sunday will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.
For the rest of the evening Saturday night, there will be possibilities for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but by midnight chances will be clear.
For Sunday, winds will shift towards the south and increase in intensity for the new week. This will be bringing in some warmer air into the Coulee Region.
While we have warmer temperatures, there are a bit of shower and thunderstorm chances, particularly Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
As mentioned, we will be having warmer air brought in, so temperatures will be slightly above average as we head into Fall which is only a week away from Saturday.