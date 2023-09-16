 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in southwest Wisconsin, Vernon.
In west central Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Coon Valley, Portland, Melvina, Spring Ridge, County Roads G
And H, Highway 33 And County Y, Norskedalen, Newburg Corners
and Newry.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Temperatures climbing into next week as winds shift and approach the new season

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers wrapping up Saturday with warmer weather ahead.

Storms for Saturday are continuing to push eastward as showers and thunderstorms bring much needed rain. For the rest of the evening, we will see storms wrap up, leading to warmer and drier weather. As we head into next week, warm weather continues with a hint of showers and thunderstorms. 

Saturday night, storms ending towards mostly clear skies as temperatures reach a low of 51°.

Sunday will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. 

XODMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR8PM.png

For the rest of the evening Saturday night, there will be possibilities for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but by midnight chances will be clear. 

Wind Forecast - 4 Dayxo.png

For Sunday, winds will shift towards the south and increase in intensity for the new week. This will be bringing in some warmer air into the Coulee Region. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

While we have warmer temperatures, there are a bit of shower and thunderstorm chances, particularly Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. 

As mentioned, we will be having warmer air brought in, so temperatures will be slightly above average as we head into Fall which is only a week away from Saturday. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you