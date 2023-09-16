Temperatures climbing into next week as winds shift and approach the new season

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, including the following counties, in southwest Wisconsin, Vernon. In west central Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Coon Valley, Portland, Melvina, Spring Ridge, County Roads G And H, Highway 33 And County Y, Norskedalen, Newburg Corners and Newry. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&