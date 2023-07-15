Temperatures cooling down slightly after winds shift, improving our air quality

Summer weather is in full swing for the Coulee Region as humidity is present and lots of pop-up storms. For the forecast ahead, we will continue the chances of some pop-up storms, but with winds shifting soon, these chances will dwindle as we slightly cool down.
Air Quality Alerts are still in effect for the Coulee Region until noon on Sunday.
For us, we have been in an orange alert, meaning that those sensitive to poor air quality should avoid being outside.
By Sunday, winds are expected to shift to the west and be pretty strong at 10-20 mph. While we have these winds, air quality will improve.
Temperatures will also be withheld from warming up into the mid 80s.
As with it being the summer, we do have another chance at some pop-up showers in the afternoon on Sunday. However, these chances are small, and most areas will stay dry.
More uniform, widespread, or possibly strong storms won't be here until the middle of the week. This will be due to the return of noticeable humidity and temperatures warming back up.