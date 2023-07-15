 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Advisory is in effect for all counties in Wisconsin including
Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Temperatures cooling down slightly after winds shift, improving our air quality

  • Updated
Winds increase into Sunday as air quality alert's lift and humidity decreases.

Summer weather is in full swing for the Coulee Region as humidity is present and lots of pop-up storms. For the forecast ahead, we will continue the chances of some pop-up storms, but with winds shifting soon, these chances will dwindle as we slightly cool down. 

XO Air Quality Alert.png

Air Quality Alerts are still in effect for the Coulee Region until noon on Sunday. 

For us, we have been in an orange alert, meaning that those sensitive to poor air quality should avoid being outside. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hrxo.png
Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast Full - Deer Backgroundxo.png

By Sunday, winds are expected to shift to the west and be pretty strong at 10-20 mph. While we have these winds, air quality will improve.

Temperatures will also be withheld from warming up into the mid 80s. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4kmxo.png

As with it being the summer, we do have another chance at some pop-up showers in the afternoon on Sunday. However, these chances are small, and most areas will stay dry. 

More uniform, widespread, or possibly strong storms won't be here until the middle of the week. This will be due to the return of noticeable humidity and temperatures warming back up. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

