Temperatures cooling down slightly after winds shift, improving our air quality

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY... The Advisory is in effect for all counties in Wisconsin including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant. Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates exposure members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality