Temperatures on a downswing, but warmer weather and rain/snow will follow

While temperatures weren't as warm as yesterday, it will still a beautiful day with the sun still visible and temps in the mid to upper 40s. In the short term, we will see temps continue to cool down, but rain chances later in the week will warm us up.
Our outlook for the next several days will have two main parts. The first is our start to the week with temps moving to pretty well below average and a chance of light rain and snow.
The second part is towards the end of the week, where our cooler temps rise up to pretty warm rather quickly, but it is met with more moderate rain and snow accumulation.
As said above, temps will take a turn shortly where we drop to rather cool weather. Thankfully, it does not last long, as temps rise up within 24 hours to close to average.
When rising in temps, we will see some pretty noticeable rain accumulation, and possibly, snow. Although we have chances early in the week when we cool down, chances are pretty small with not very noticeable accumulation.
What we will be really tracking is going to be later on in the week, as we see a potential for some minor snow accumulation towards the weekend.
After rain and snow, we will have a little cool down on Saturday, but Sunday quickly picks us up to temperatures back into the 50s.