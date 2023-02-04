Temperatures rising up after a week of very chilly weather

Today was our day of finally warming up to temperatures far away from below zero. This type of temperatures will continue well into next week, and even climb a few more degrees. What will occur as temperatures rise though, is a few chances of seeing snow and/or rain.
Our high temperature was able to reach the 30-degree mark. The only lower end of temperatures lied around the upper 20s.
Heading into tomorrow, we will see similar temperatures today, with even a potential of seeing a couple of 40-degree days next week.
Comparing our forecast temperatures to the last seven days, this is a much better change, as we only saw the 20s twice. The other the days consisted of temps in the low teens and single digits.
As we continue to rise in temperature, we do have a couple of slight chances of snow and/or rain and that start tomorrow very early morning. This is only a few flurries with minimal impact. By 9 am, any chances of seeing snow will diminish.
After tomorrow morning, our next chance will be Monday with snow and rain possible. Temperatures rising will keep us from accumulating snow.
More chances will be later in the week next week with a slight dip in temps heading into the weekend.