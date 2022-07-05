Temporary lane closure of portion of Mormon Coulee Road starts Wednesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Beginning Wednesday morning July 6, one lane on a portion of Mormon Coulee Road in south La Crosse is closing for utility repairs.
The city said the closure starts around 9 a.m. and affects only the outside southbound traffic lane. The closure runs approximately 200 feet north to 200 feet south of the Marion Road intersection.
During the work, drivers should expect to see large machinery and workers close to the traffic lane. Anyone passing through that area should slow down and use caution.
Completion of the repairs is expected by July 11.