Thao case and reasonable doubt

  • Updated
La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - On Tuesday, the jury in the Nya Thao triple homicide case came back after some 10 hours of deliberations, stating they could not reach a unanimous decision. 

"It's always disappointing when we don't have a conclusion," said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke. "But I think it's hard to get 12 people to agree about much of anything."

"It simply means the jury was not able to come to a unanimous conclusion as to guilt or not guilty," said attorney Todd Schroeder of Schroder & Lough.

Aaron Nelson, one of the defense attorneys for Thao, said he had a takeaway from the jury decision.

"Some members of the community came in, listened to the evidence, took it incredibly serious," Nelson said. "There was at least some portion of them that thought there was reasonable doubt."

What wasn't being debated was that both Thao and the other man charged in the crime, Khamthaneth Rattanasack, were at the scene of the crime.

"Whenever we have alleged co-conspirators they obviously have self-interest," said Schroeder. "There's a big incentive to say, 'well, the other guy did it'."

In this case, one of those two men pulled the trigger, killing Nemo Yang, Peng Lor and Trevor Maloney. But the question is just how clear was that made to the jury? Was it Thao or Rattanasack?

District Attorney Gruenke saying at this point, his office would be planning on trying Thao again unless something changed with the evidence or feedback from the jurors.

