Thawing frozen pipe leads to northside house fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An attempt at thawing a frozen water pipe leads to a fire at a home on the north side of La Crosse on Christmas Eve.
The La Crosse Fire Department was called to 1018 Liberty Street shortly before 7 p.m.
Everyone was out of the home by the time crews reached the home. Inside, firefighters found a small fire in the wall of a room on the first floor. They were able to keep it from spreading elsewhere.
Fire investigators later determined the fire was caused "by reckless use of a heating appliance to thaw a frozen water pipe" according to a statement from the department.
No injuries were reported according to Battalion Chief David Snow.