The 2022 Commodore and First Mate are ready to set sail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse Riverfest officials announced the Commodore and First Mate to reign over this summer's Fourth of July festivities.
Dennis and Kari Vogel were selected by former Commodores of Riverfest among a dozens of area men and women applicants.
The Vogels contribute to the community in many ways through the Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Great Rivers United Way, and other organizations.
Commodore Dennis Vogel is excited to have this opportunity to share with his family and also continue to give back to his community.
"We are very fortunate to be able to do this when our kids are young. A lot of the other Commodores did not have that luxury. We are looking forward to our kids being a part of it, creating memories and giving back to the community that has been so great to us." Commodore Vogel said.
First Mate Kari Vogel is appreciative of all the support they have received from former Commodores and First Mates, making the process of this responsibility as smooth as possible.
"Everybody has been so kind and supportive. It made everything seamless and easy." First Mate Vogel continued, "It feels like you are a part of a big family."
The Vogel's will assume their titles at the Commodore Dinner at the Radisson Hotel on June 7.
Riverfest in La Crosse runs from June 30-July 4.