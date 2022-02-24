The 33rd annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference underway in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The 33rd annual MOSES Organic Farming Conference is at the La Crosse Center again this year.
MOSES stands for Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service.
The Exhibit Hall features over 150 exhibitors from the organic and sustainable agriculture community across the Midwest. With exhibitors sharing everything from the latest in farm equipment and technology to organic seeds and inputs, the Exhibit Hall has something to offer for all levels of farmers, gardeners, and homesteaders.
"Anybody who's interested in production of any kind and on a small scale or a large scale would find something of interest," said Tom Manley, Partnership Director for MOSES.
The show runs from Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26. You can register for the exhibits and workshops at the La Crosse Center. A full list can be found here.