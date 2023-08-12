The Coulee Region adding more to rain totals as showers move through Sunday and Monday

The Coulee Region got impactful rain yesterday as well hail and damaging winds for some areas. Saturday was a nice break with temperatures cooling down and skies much clearer. Sunday though will be right back on the forefront with storm chances.
Saturday night will cool down into the low 60s with mostly clear skies. Sunday, will only warm up into the mid 70s.
Chances for rain will be throughout the day on Sunday, but heavier and widespread rain won't be until the evening. Thus, chances for rain will increase into the late afternoon.
Storms will intensify around Sunday night at midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but is a time where rain will fall at a much heavier rate.
Heavy rainfall will last until 8am Monday. After 8am, scattered to isolated showers are possible.
By the afternoon, storms will be out of the Coulee Region.
Rain totals are between 0.5" and 2.5".
During storms, we are going to be pretty cool, but warmer weather will shortly arrive. By the end of the week, the Coulee Region will be heating up.