The Coulee Region has rain chances for Sunday, but many will be left on the drier side of things

A little bit of heat with plenty of sunshine continues as humidity remains present but not overwhelming. Tonight, dewpoints will still be up for another warm night. Tomorrow, we will 80s and chances of rain.
Tonight, temperatures will move to the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, highs are in the low 80s at 83°.
While we are still warm for Sunday, there are chances for rain throughout the day. Particularly, rain is very isolated, and many areas won't see rain. The best time to have any rain will be in the afternoon.
Southern counties are expected to have the most accumulation or experience most of the rainfall with up to a half inch possible. La Crosse and many other counties are only set to have a trace to a quarter inch of rain.
After Sunday, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s with periods of humidity and rain chances.