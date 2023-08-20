 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday.
These values could be locally higher at times.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly
lower afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The Coulee Region receiving excessive heat and humidity early on in the work week

Extreme heat and humidity on the way as a warm front approaches.

It still was a hot one today, but things are slightly cooling down into tomorrow. However, humidity remains even with the cool-down and in fact, heading into Tuesday, we are in for much greater heat than what we had on Saturday. 

Current Watches - All Typesxo.png

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in affect for all of the Coulee Region except Jackson County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday Evening. 

Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown. 

Meteogram Hourly Planner Dew Points EURO 7 Days La Crosse.png

Tonight will be humid as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Monday, will see temps in the upper 80s and still being humid, but not as humid as today. 

Heading into Tuesday, a warm front will move through bringing along nasty dewpoints and humidity. This humidity will spike up our temps and real feels to those dangerous real feels mentioned above. 

DMAXO - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - NAMXO TUESDAY.png

By Tuesday evening, real feels will be between 100° to 110°. It won't be until midnight that temperatures will dip below 90°. 

DMAXO - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - NAMXOWEDNESDAY.png

Wednesday will also have similar real feels with the afternoon heat index between 100° and 110°.

Thursday will be the last of the heat with heat indices in the 100s once more. However, by the evening hours into Friday, a cold front is expected to move through. This will dramatically bring down our humidity and make us feel a lot more comfortable by the weekend. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

