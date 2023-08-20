The Coulee Region receiving excessive heat and humidity early on in the work week

It still was a hot one today, but things are slightly cooling down into tomorrow. However, humidity remains even with the cool-down and in fact, heading into Tuesday, we are in for much greater heat than what we had on Saturday.
An Excessive Heat Watch will be in affect for all of the Coulee Region except Jackson County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday Evening.
Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown.
Tonight will be humid as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Monday, will see temps in the upper 80s and still being humid, but not as humid as today.
Heading into Tuesday, a warm front will move through bringing along nasty dewpoints and humidity. This humidity will spike up our temps and real feels to those dangerous real feels mentioned above.
By Tuesday evening, real feels will be between 100° to 110°. It won't be until midnight that temperatures will dip below 90°.
Wednesday will also have similar real feels with the afternoon heat index between 100° and 110°.
Thursday will be the last of the heat with heat indices in the 100s once more. However, by the evening hours into Friday, a cold front is expected to move through. This will dramatically bring down our humidity and make us feel a lot more comfortable by the weekend.