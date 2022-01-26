The first ever National Passenger Safety Week is empowering riders in vehicles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the first time ever, the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) is recognizing the importance of passenger safety with National Passenger Safety Week.
Focusing on drunk, drugged, and distracting driving, the awareness week is advocating for passengers to take control of their own safety.
The organizer of the nationally known organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Candace Lightner, is a long-time activist for passenger safety and started another non-profit group called We Save Lives.
Candace is excited to partner with the NRSF to deliver the message that passengers have a voice when riding in a vehicle.
"We really need to have some segment of time," Lightner said. " A month, a week, or whatever out of the year where we can really focus on passenger safety and empower passengers to speak up. To love themselves enough to speak up, speak out. They have the right and the responsibility to not only keep themselves safe, which is primary, but also possibly to keep the driver safe."
Law enforcement agencies like the Monroe County Sheriff's Office have always promoted people taking an active role in helping prevent unsafe acts behind the wheel.
"Of course, hopefully they have that relationship where they can talk with that person and say 'Hey, you've been drinking. You shouldn't be driving.'," Sheriff Wes Revels said. "And intervene and stop them before they hurt themselves or other people."
While drivers are ultimately responsible for the safety of everyone in the vehicle, passengers play a key role in eliminating distractions and need to have the courage to intervene.
"You see somebody wanting to text," Lightner explained a intervention scenario. "'Hey, Mary, I love you and I love me. And I want to live and I want you to live. You know it's dangerous, I know it's dangerous. So I'll tell you what. I'll make that call for you. I'll do that text if you really think it's that important. If you don't, let's wait until we get to our destination."
Lightner added that, on average, there are over 30,000 fatal vehicle accidents a year and about 62% of those victims are passengers.
To prevent such high numbers, passengers need to have the confidence to take action for their own benefit.
"If they can't get the driver to understand," Sheriff Revels said. "They need to ask to be let out of the vehicle at, of course, a safe location or a place where they can call someone to come pick them up."
Lightner suggests eliminating any and all distractions for the driver to include navigation apps that don't provide verbal guidance.
While cell phones are useful, they shouldn't be used at all in a vehicle according to Lightner. Even Bluetooth capable devices and vehicles shouldn't be used as Candace said it equates to driving with a .08 blood alcohol level when using it.
The awareness week is part of a multi-year campaign involving the NRSF, We Save Lives, and MADD.
