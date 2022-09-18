The hunt is on for the Oktoberfest Medallion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The annual tradition continues with the hunt for the Oktoberfest Medallion.
The 2022 Medallion Hunt, sponsored by Emerj360, begins this morning with the first clue.
The first clue comes out at 6 a.m. and at the same time each day until the medallion is found.
You can go to the Oktoberfest USA Facebook and Instagram accounts to get the clue.
We'll also provide the clues each morning on News 19 Daybreak.
The rules are the same as in the past: The medallion is always within the La Crosse city limits, is never buried in the ground, always on public property, is accessible 24 hours, but posted hours should be observed, fits in the palm of a hand, and may be camouflaged.
The lucky person or persons who find the medallion win a prize package including Oktoberfest merchandise, a cash prize, and a miniature replica of the medallion compliments of Satori Arts.
When the medallion is found, the finder should use the contact name and phone number to let Oktoberfest officials know the medallion was found. Then the finders can go to the Oktoberfest offices to claim their prize.