The La Crosse Family and Children's Center gets a warm donation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Family and Children's Center received a donation of over 2,000 pairs of socks from Tradehome shoes on Wednesday.
The Family and Children's Center will then distribute the socks to people in need throughout the community.
"We work with clients with severe and persistent mental illnesses and some of them are homeless and on the street and you know when your feet are wet and you don't have warm dry socks it really affects your whole health. It's not only your physical health but your mental health," said Tita Yutuc President and CEO of the Family & Children’s Center.
The socks come from Tradehome's buy one give one program. For every pair of socks purchased Tradehome donates a pair.